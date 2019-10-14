news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct. 14. GNA - Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spark Golden Media Consult (SGMC) for the next four years.

The deal is aimed at promoting, organizing and managing the media and external affairs of the fast growing association.

The agreement, which would see the two bodies working hand-in-hand in promoting the sport to Ghanaians would have SGMC handling the public relations activities, press releases, communique, media management, media coaching, reputation management, crisis management, crisis policy as well as seeking for sponsorships for BAG.

Mr. Evans Yeboah President of BAG after the signing noted that the partnership was a step in the right direction, adding that there was the need for an ambitious and results oriented body that had the interest of Badminton at heart, and SGMC had these qualities.

He said the agreement would go a long way in helping BAG attain the necessary mileage it deserve, which would create a great platform for younger athletes to join the fastest growing sport in Ghana.

On her part, Madam Betty Yawson, Marketing Manager of SGMC congratulated BAG for having reposed a great deal of confidence in SGMC and promised to help deliver on the mandate.

“It is a great honour to partner with a big and fast growing sport like Badminton, we at SGMC are poised to making sure that the agreement between us are executed to the satisfaction of both parties.

“I also want to use this occasion to call on all corporate bodies, organizations and institutions to come on board to support and affiliate with a well-structured and respected Association like BAG, which would be worth it" she concluded.

SGMC is a private consulting firm that specializes in Public Relations, Media Management, Event Management and Organisation, Event Promotion and Monitoring, player management and promotion.

GNA