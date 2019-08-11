news, story, article

Accra, Aug 11, GNA - The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has sealed a partnership agreement with G4S Security, a security service company towards the JE Wilson Global Tournament held recently in July 18-21, 2019.



The partnership, which saw the security company providing security for the just ended global badminton series; ' J.E Wilson Ghana International Badminton Tournament,' would be strengthened in the coming days.

Ghana hosted 27 countries across the world for the tournament with G4S as the deadline security provider for the event.

Both parties are expected to extend their partnership to cover future international tournaments.

Twenty-seven countries from Vietnam, India, Luxemburg, Italy, Iceland, USA, Togo, Thailand, Switzerland, Malaysia, Egypt, Uganda, Slovakia, Maldives, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Australia, Iran, Portugal, Israel, Poland, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Benin, Pakistan and Ghana took part at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

Mr Evans Yeboah, President of BAG said the Association was grateful to G4S for ensuring the safety of all the international athletes, members of the diplomatic corps and the corporate spectators during the event, with its unique advantage of showcasing their company’s offering directly to high level decision makers and influencers from across the country.

Mr Lamisi Mbillah (Phd), Key Accounts Manager of G4S said his outfit was excited to partner the global badminton tournament and looked forward to its future collaboration.

The tournament is one of the exclusive international tournaments under the sanctioned patronage of the Badminton World Federation, where badminton is gradually becoming an important part of Ghanaian sports culture.

Badminton, which was considered a sport with a great future by experts, had become more important when it was upgraded to an Olympic Sport in 1992.

The sport has been attracting over millions of spectators each year and closes the attention of international press and media.

Ghana was privileged to host the 2019 International Olympic qualifier in Accra, Bukom Square, at the Trust Sports Emporium with 27 countries and 101 international Olympic players participating, with 46 foreign officials.

It is the only Olympic qualifier to be hosted in Ghana with international appeal and recognition with prize money worth more than $10,000.

G4S Security Services Ghana Limited is the leading integrated security solutions company in Ghana.

The company has world-class expertise in the areas of protective security, manned guarding, secure mobility services, executive alarm monitoring and response, vehicle tracking, risk consultancy and security surveys.

GNA