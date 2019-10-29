news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – The Head Coach of the South African national football team has released his squad for the double header against Ghana and Sudan for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Cameroon.



South Africa’s Bafana Bafana would start their campaign with an away trip to Ghana on November 15, and would then host Sudan four days later (November 19) at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The qualifiers would then take a nine month break and resume middle of next year.

Below are the invited players for the two assignments:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (SS Utd), and Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits).

Defenders: Erick Mathoho (Chiefs), S'fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (CT City).

Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thato Mokeke (CTCity), Dean Furman, Aubrey Modiba (SS), Lebo Phiri (Guigamp), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Themba Zwane (Downs), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau, (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira)

STRIKERS: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus (CT City).

Meanwhile, Ghana’s coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to release his squad.

GNA