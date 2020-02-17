news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) has temporally closed down the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi with immediate effect.



A statement signed by Mr. Edmond Appiah - Ag. Regional Director of the NSA said, the stadium is closed to both football and athletics purposes with effect from Monday, February 17, 2020.

The statement said the closure is to enable the NSA and Ministry of Youth and Sports to have ample and uninterrupted time to fixe critical places of the stadium before the celebration of Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

It added that the total renovation would however resume immediately after the celebrations.

It said, the public is therefore advised to make alternative arrangements for their programes adding that, they would be dully notified when the stadium can host football and athletics again.

GNA