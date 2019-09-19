news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - Brong Ahafo (BA) United Football Club, has appointed a three-member interim committee to steer the affairs of the club until a substantive Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

The decision was followed after the club's emergency meeting held on September 12, 2019.

Members of the new committee include Mr. Abass Abu, Mr Duodo Bimpong and Major Kwame Baah.

This was revealed in a letter signed by Nana Kobi, the Board Chairman of the Club and copied to the GNA Sports.

The letter stated that the committee should immediately assemble and accommodate the players and the technical team, see to their welfare, start training, players recruitment and any other thing that would be necessary for the smooth running of the club.

It also emphasized that the committee’s work would end when the substantive Chief Executive officer is appointed.

GNA