By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Benjamin Kyem Edusei Foundation, aimed at supporting old players of Asante Kotoko between 1970-1990, to have a comfortable life, has been launched in Accra.

The late Kyem Edusei, was a former football administrator who championed Asante Kotoko’s Africa Club victory in 1971.

His Foundation was masterminded by the children and families of the former Asante Kotoko Chairman.

The Foundation is purposed to support old players of Asante Kotoko and also to honour the late patron of the club, B.K Edusei for his unflinching contribution towards the Club in the 1970’s.

At the launching ceremony, Nana Akyena Kwagyan Nuama V, a representative of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu said it was significant to celebrate the late B.K for his contribution to Asante Kotoko.

He said, Asante Kotoko, nicknamed the “Porcupine Warriors” was the most successful club in Ghana adding “this achievement could be linked to the leadership, management and financial support from B.K.

His contribution to making Kotoko a continental football power house and developing football in the country at large was very laudable and must be emulated by current leaders”.

He recalled, B.K rescued the Black Stars, from losing their Hungarian coach Josef Ember in 1963, by paying the salary and other benefits of the coach for two years when the country could not pay for his services.

He said the welfare of players was very important to B.K and the Foundation would live up to its expectation.

He called on everyone especially the football fraternity and corporate Ghana to support the Foundation to serve its purpose for a long time.

Maame Yaa Edusei, the daughter of the late Kyem Edusei, and the Chief Executive Officer of the B.K. Edusei Foundation said, the Foundation would ensure that those who played for the club in 1970-1990 would receive funds based on recommendation by the Board of Trustees of the Foundation.

She said “Most former players are living in very difficult situation after sacrificing their lives and talent for the club. It’s very unbearable to see perhaps national stars in that unpleasant condition. We therefore set this Foundation to raise funds to set them up. The benefit is going to be on pilot basis with the immediate target being the winners of the 1979 Africa Cup.

“The days when old players suffer and live a life of penury should come to an end as the Foundation would seek to support players after their career.”

As part of activities earmarked to celebrate the late B.K, a football match between Kotoko and AshantiGold would be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 1.

Mr. Kofi Duah Adonteng Chairman for function called on the general public to support the Foundation adding that “it is a laudable course and must be supported by all.”

The occasion was also used to raise funds in support of the Foundation with individuals and corporate entities including GOIL and office of the Chief of Staff contributing their quota.

Former players of the club including Sunday Ibrahim, Rev Osei Kofi, Malik Jabir, Kofi Pare and patron of the club, Assad Malah were in attendance and pledged their support to the Foundation.

Also present at the event included the Chairman of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddy Blay, Former National Media Commission chairman, Kabral Amihere.

B.K Edusei who died in 1978 played briefly for Kotoko before spending the rest of his life to serve the interest of the club and the national team at large.

GNA