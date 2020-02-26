news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Mohamed Aziz from the Central Region emerged the winner of the 2020 National Cross Country competition held at Ajumako, in the Central Region.



He made a time of 37:28:44 minutes to win the competition, whiles Basit Afful and Malik Yakubu from the Central and Ashanti Regions also emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively in the 10-kilometer race.

With the exception of Bono East, Western North and North East Regions, 13 regions took part in the event, with each region presenting at least eight male and female teams.

This event brought domestic activities in the area to a standstill, as the race commenced at the Mando District Assembly school park and ended at the University of Education, Winneba Ajumaku campus.

In the female event, Ramata Abdulai from the Upper West Region who was the best female athlete in the 2019 edition of the Cross Country once again emerged the winner, with Sherifa Moro from the Ashanti and Belinder Segbor from the Upper West Regions also emerging as first and second runners-up respectively.

Winners of each of the categories; received GH¢2,000.00 each thousand Ghana cedis each while the first and second runners up also received GH¢1,000.00 and GH¢500.00 respectively.

The best male and female teams took home GH¢5,000.00 each.

They each received copies of the book “Rising from the Farmhouse” authored by Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Kwadjo Baa Agyemang, who stood in for the Minister of Youth and Sports, the DCE of the Ajumako, Enyan, Asiam District, Hon. Ransford Nyarko, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), a representative of the Omanhene of the Ajumako traditional area, Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank, Prof. Henry Pufa of the University of Education, Winneba, Nana Yaw Sarkordie I, a Board Member of NSA, Bishop I.K. Quansah among others.

