news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA - Benjamin Azamati of the University of Ghana (UG) became the fastest man fastest in Ghana on the tracks, by emerging winner of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition.



The event took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, on Saturday, saw Azamati making 10.02secs.

Azamati, who was with the 4X100 gold medal relay team for Ghana at the just ended Africa Championships, did not disappoint and blew everyone away to be crowned GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human 2019.

In the Senior Women’s Race, new queen on the block Latifa Ali caused an upset when she surprised the reigning local queen, Kate Agyeman, and also 400-meter bronze medalist at the African championships, Grace Obuor to be crowned the fastest local lady in Ghana.

According to organizer, Mr. Reks Brobbey, “We created an “interco” type buzz in the Stadium with different jama groups and even though the rain kept coming, everyone just got in the groove with the various jama groups and didn't mind the rain.

“Bravo to all the finalists, their coaches, the amazing spectators, our sponsors, our haters and to God be the glory forever,” he said.

He added that there was one more year to go next year to finish this first phase of our seven-year focus on 100 meters, so that Ghana wins a medal in 100meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Already signs are showing with the performance of the athletes at the 12th African Games in Morocco where Ghana placed 4th and 5th in the 100meters finals and won the gold in the 4 x 100meters, beating strong contenders, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Medals, certificates and products from the sponsors of the competition were presented to the winners.

Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, with support from Adidas, Moringa King, GCB, Wrenco Printing, Kriate Lync, Indomie Instant Noodles, Pipa’s Gym and Global Media Alliance.

GNA

