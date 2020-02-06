news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 05, GNA - Visiting Great Olympics put up a spirited performance to overcome ten-man King Faisal Babies 4-3 in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day eight clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Wednesday.

The fixture produced all the exciting moments associated with matches involving the two sides, and no wonder it ended on a seven goal thriller.

Skipper Emmanuel Clottey drew first blood for the visitors, converting a spot-kick after the ball hit the hand of a Faisal defender for a penalty.

The veteran striker doubled up the scoring for Olympics in the 46th minute, but Faisal redeemed one of the goals in the 60th minute courtesy substitute Osman Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was on target again seven minutes later to give the homers some hope of overturning the tide.

Faisal's Patrick Bannor was red-carded in the course of the second half, and Olympics would take advantage of the situation to strike the third goal in the 74th minute through Abdul Razak.

A determined Faisal fought back strongly to fetch the equalizer and it was diminutive Baba Yahaya who connected home a well-taken Osman Ibrahim inswinger in the 78th minute.

Just as the two teams seemed to have been bracing up for a drawn encounter, Gladys Awako unleashed a powerful header from a Sulley Ibrahim cross in the 80th minute to carry the day for the visitors.

