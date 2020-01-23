news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA - Mr Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said Sunday's Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be used as a tool to preach against hooliganism and to promote the "Bring back the Love" campaign.

The two arch-rivals on Sunday lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in a highly anticipated match of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the match, Mr. Okraku remained hopeful that, the match would be used as a platform to showcase the positives of Ghana's football to the outside world.

"We believe that it is important for us to use our best platform to push the good things we are doing for Ghana football.

"On Sunday, Ghanan football would have a big platform to showcase our quality to the world. It is a day we are using to preach against hooliganism and also igniting and bringing back the passion and love for football.

Mr. Okraku added that, the match should be considered as a unifying factor and also show to the Ghanaian sporting populace that football was not war, as it is meant to bring people from diverse background together.

He also wished the two teams good luck ahead of the gigantic encounter as well the match officials who are expected to handle the clash.

GNA