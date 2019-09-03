news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 03. GNA - Attram De-Visser FC has won the maiden edition of the Greater Accra Regional FA (GARFA) Special Competition after beating Charity Stars FC 5-4 on penalties.

In a well-attended game at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams gave a good account of themselves as the game ended goalless in regulation time.

Attram De-Visser FC managed to expertly convert all five of their kicks as against four from Charity Stars FC to win the giant trophy at stake in a competition that was meant to keep division two clubs active according to GARFA.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd & 4th playoff, Tema United thrashed Adenta United 4-0 to pick bronze as the curtain-raiser for the day saw Arsenal Babies from Tema and Kalisto Babies from Madina playing a goalless draw game.

In the female curtain-raiser categories, Rock Ladies beat Ridge City Women 3-0 after a scintillating game to the admiration of the fans that thronged the Accra sports stadium.

The tournament saw individuals like Emmanuel Tayor from Arsenal Babies winning the Best Player in the Colts division as Esther Anane with Rock Ladies was named as the Women best player.

Wisdom Sena from Tema Utd scored seven goals to emerge as the Goal king, with Abdul Manaf from Attram De Visser being named as the Best goalkeeper and Godfred Odametey with Attram De Visser winning the overall best Best player.

