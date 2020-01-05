news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 05, GNA - Visiting Ashgold S/C demonstrated sheer determination to overcome King Faisal F/C 1-0 in a match day two fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The regional derby lived up to its pre-match hype, producing some exciting moments - crunchy tackles and dribbling skills associated with such fixtures much to the admiration of the spectators.

Defender Yussif Mubarick fetched the only goal for the Miners from a free-kick in the 71st minute, having wasted many set-pieces in the course of the game.

The visitors, led in attack by Shafiu Mumuni and Amos Addai, pinned Faisal to their own half in the closing stages of the first half, forcing the homers to concede three quick corner kicks in the 40th, 43rd and 45th minutes.

Ashgold, however, were thwarted in their efforts to finding the back of the net with some brilliant saves by goalie Alexander Osei Domfe.

Faisal reshuffled their strategy on resumption in the second half, initiating most of their attacks from the midfield, but inexperience on the part of the relatively younger lads was their bane as they seemed to lack ideas where it mattered most.

Derek Obeng, Osman Ibrahim and Karim Kassim tried in vain to penetrate the watertight defensive network of the Miners, and on realizing that their opponents lacked the bite to cause any harm, the visitors piled pressure on them to carry the day.

GNA