By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - Ashanti Foam Factory Limited (Ashfoam), have supported the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) with a whopping amount of $20,000 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ashfoam Ghana would also provide Team Ghana with 100 pieces of kits and also reward thriving athletes with some of their products.

Mr. Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager for Ashfoam Ghana in his address said, his outfit was dedicated to supporting the youth of Ghana in diverse ways which includes sports.

“What we believe in at Ashfoam Ghana is youth development in all sectors, especially sports youth development and we are committed in helping the youth who are involved in sports,'' he said.

He was hopeful that partnering the GOC would help them impact every aspect of sports especially at the juvenile level as they plan to announce more juicy packages to help thrive the sports.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, in his remarks after the presentation was grateful to Ashfoam for their support for 'least financed sports' and remained hopeful that the GOC would be able to raise $200,000 from the corporate world for the upcoming games.

"One of the best way to support and thrive our sports is through corporate sponsorship.

''There is no country in the world where government has fully funds sports and we are poised in supporting government raise money

in supporting our teams.

Ashfoam Ghana also presented 12 set of mattress to athletes who excelled during the Africa Beach Games which took place in Cape Verde back in 2019.

GNA