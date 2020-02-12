news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - Ashanti Foam Factory (Ashfoam) and its allied companies have supported the preparations of Team Ghana, towards the 2020 Olympic Games in July.



Nana Yaw Ampem Darko Antwi - Marketing, Public Relations/Corporate Affairs Manager, announced at the Olympic House at Rigde in Accra that, they were providing a cash sponsorship of USD$20,000 for GOC’s programmes, preparation and participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He also said Ashfoam would provide 100 pieces of kits, including track suits, branded T-shirts, branded polo caps, as well as some of their quality products as prizes to the Ghanaian contingent.

The company also fulfilled a promise they made to the team that represented Ghana at the first African Beach Sports festival in Cape Verde last year, where the beach volleyball team placed second with a silver medal.

All members of the contingent were presented with Ashfoam mattresses.

Nana Antwi said the presentation was to motivate and inspire other young Ghanaian athletes who aspire to do sports.

“We believe in youth development and continue to support the Ghanaian youth to excel in every field of their career, whether through sports, education and other forms of career choices” he expressed.

He stressed that Ashfoam was a quality products manufacturer and certified at ISO 9001:2015 with the production of good quality management production and marketing.

Ashfoam products include beds, head boards, mattresses, complete bed linens, lamps, baby cats, bedside tables, wardrobes, sofas, tables, decorative items and kitchen products.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah - President of the GOC, commended Ashfoam for the offer and urged other companies to support Ghana Sports as they prepare to lift up the flag at Japan and other places.

He hinted that a city in Japan, had already offer Team Ghana a facility to camp and tune up for the big world sports event.

GNA