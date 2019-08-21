news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - Ghanaian Premier League giants, Ashantigold Sporting Club, has announced the formation of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to steer the affairs of the club.

The IMC, which includes Alhassan Rahman, Mark Mensah, Seth Agyemang, Joseph Nimoh-Poku and George Asiedu would spearhead the operational

activities of the club until a substantive management is announced.

In a press statement signed by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frederick Acheampong, the club said, ''we would in the near future announce composition of Board of Directors.''

Mr. Nuhu Adams, a football journalist, has also been to appointed to join the Communications Department, which is headed by Daniel Boh.

The Elephants would face off against Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui in the second leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup having drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

