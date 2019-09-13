news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The Tafo Golf Course / Club at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana in the Eastern Region, will be the venue for the 2019 edition of the Royal Golf Challenge, as two most highly respected kings in Ghana will be the center of attraction.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and the Okyehene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, of Akyem Abuakwa, would come on the greens to exhibit their skills on October 9.

The event is also expected to attract other top golfers in Ghana, with attractive prizes at stake.

The two revered traditional rulers would also use the occasion to promote unity and friendliness as they are highly respected in the country.

GNA