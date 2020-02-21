news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has revealed a 30-member contingent for their upcoming trip to United Kingdom (UK) for the independence game against perennial rivals, Hearts of Oak in London.

The list comprises 18 players, six technical team members and six management members.

Below are the full list of Kotoko's 30-man contingent

PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (captain) and Kwame Baah

Defenders: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu,Christopher Nakai Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed and Empem Dacosta

Midfielders: Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Mudasiru Salifu, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Maxwell Baakoh, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah

Strikers: Richard Arthur, William Opoku Mensah and Naby Laye Keita

TECHNICAL TEAM

Maxwell Konadu (coach), Issah Amadu, Ohene Brenya, Samuel Ankomah, Johnson Smith and Sampson Appiah

MANAGEMENT MEMBERS*

Owusu Andrews Amankwah, George Ernest Amoako (CEO), Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Daniel Kwame Dankwah, Rose Padmore Yeboah and Nana Kwame Baffour

The team would leave Ghana on March 5, 2020 with the historic game set to kick off on March 7, 2020 at the Barnet Stadium in London as part of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day celebration.

GNA