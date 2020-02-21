By Stephen Appiah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has revealed a 30-member contingent for their upcoming trip to United Kingdom (UK) for the independence game against perennial rivals, Hearts of Oak in London.
The list comprises 18 players, six technical team members and six management members.
Below are the full list of Kotoko's 30-man contingent
PLAYERS
Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (captain) and Kwame Baah
Defenders: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu,Christopher Nakai Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed and Empem Dacosta
Midfielders: Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Mudasiru Salifu, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Maxwell Baakoh, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah
Strikers: Richard Arthur, William Opoku Mensah and Naby Laye Keita
TECHNICAL TEAM
Maxwell Konadu (coach), Issah Amadu, Ohene Brenya, Samuel Ankomah, Johnson Smith and Sampson Appiah
MANAGEMENT MEMBERS*
Owusu Andrews Amankwah, George Ernest Amoako (CEO), Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Daniel Kwame Dankwah, Rose Padmore Yeboah and Nana Kwame Baffour
The team would leave Ghana on March 5, 2020 with the historic game set to kick off on March 7, 2020 at the Barnet Stadium in London as part of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day celebration.
GNA