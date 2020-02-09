news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Dawu(E/R),Feb. 9, GNA - An own goal scored by Dreams FC defender Abdul Bashiru in the 68th minute gifted Kumasi Asante Kotoko the three maximum points in their week nine fixture against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams Stadium in Dawu.

The match which produced action in the first half saw the porcupine Warriors, missed several chances.

However, luck was not on the side of Dreams FC as their midfielder Amadu Dantani received a yellow card for an infringement on a Kotoko player and a red card for handling the ball in the first half.

Kotoko’s midfielder Martin Antwi nearly found the net when his shot was denied by the goal post in the first half.

Dreams FC were forced to play the rest of the game with 10 men, as they tried to contain the porcupine Warriors from causing more harm.

Dreams FC defender Issah Yakubu was awarded the NASCO man of the match.

