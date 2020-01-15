news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - Asante Kotoko SC has been charged on four counts of misconduct in respect of their Ghana Premier League (GPL), Day Three match against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The Kumasi based club was charged on a first count of misconduct for the behavior of their fans at the end of the first half. The supporters of the club who were identified in Kotoko replica jerseys threatened the Match Officials.

On the second count, Asante Kotoko was charged for the behavior their supporters put up after recess. The supporters were alleged to have threatened the match officials when they were leaving the dressing room to start the second half of the match.

Thirdly, the Club has been charged concerning the throwing of objects by their supporters onto the field of play leading to a temporary halt for about five minutes.

Lastly, the Club is charged for holding the match officials hostage in the dressing room for about one hour before being escorted under heavy security from the stadium.

In accordance with Article 34 (7) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (newly introduced provision in 2020), the GFA Prosecutor has proposed the following sanctions:

Should Asante Kotoko SC accept their guilt, Asante Kotoko SC shall play five (5) home matches behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and a find of GH¢10,000.00

Asante Kotoko SC has within two days to either accept the charge and immediately comply with the sanction (s) and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit your Statement of Defence as prescribed below.

In case Kotoko SC decides to proceed to the Disciplinary Committee, should the prosecution be successful at the Disciplinary Committee, the Prosecution shall pray the Disciplinary Committee for the imposition of the maximum sanction(s) as set out by the GFA Statutes, Disciplinary Code and Regulations.

The Prosecution intends to rely on the evidence in the reports of the Referee, the Match Commissioner, any witness(es) and video of the match.

Asante Kotoko are to submit a written response to the charges by close of work, Friday, January 17, 2020 on or before 5pm at the GFA Secretariat or through email address to the Disciplinary Committee, dc@ghanafa.org failing which the Disciplinary Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case without a Statement of Defence.

Should this matter proceed to the Disciplinary Committee, it will hear the case on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 5:05 pm at the GFA Secretariat if the Club is present or not.

GNA