Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, March 04, GNA - Charles Kwablan Akonnor, new Head Coach of Black Stars, has said the team's all-time leading striker, Asamoah Gyan will maintain his role as the General Captain of the team.

Coach Akonnor said this during his first interaction with local media in Accra where he also named his first call up since taking charge of the team.

Gyan missed out on the gaffer's 23 man squad to face Sudan in a double-header African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on March 27.

However, Akonnor told the press Gyan still remained an important figure in the team.

“Asamoah Gyan is still the General Captain of the side and Andrew Ayew remains the captain of the side, I personally met and spoke to him (Gyan) about his plans for the Black Stars, but he gladly told me that he is not ready and fit now for the Black Stars and I respect his decision," Akonnor said.

“Gyan is always welcomed once he is fit. He is one of the most experienced players the team can boast of."

Gyan, 34, has been sidelined by injury and treating it in the country now. He has had an impressive start at his new club NorthEast United in the Indian League scoring four times in eight games.

Gyan was named General Captain of the team by former coach Akwasi Appiah, following a decision to strip Gyan off his captaincy role for Andre Dede Ayew in the run-up to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

