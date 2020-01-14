news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA- There will be fireworks at the forecourt of Happy FM in Accra as arm wrestlers gear up for the upcoming McBerry Arm-wrestling showdown aimed at developing the sport.

The competition, fixed for Friday, January 24 would witness participation from reigning Arm-wrestling champion, Derrick Kwakye nicknamed Asoka_Gh and a host of others with three Pullers (armwrestlers) from Togo.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, the President of the Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey believes the sport would provide opportunities for the to make a living out of it.

The reality Arm-wrestling event would bring together, on one stage, the top four Pullers in Ghana engaging in an All-Play-All Arm-wrestling Battles to determine who gets the bragging rights.

Ghana’s best Haruna Tahiru aka ‘Babs Don’; undefeated, Kwakye, heavyweight and showman Antwi Boasiako, also known as, ‘Punisher’; and Lebanese sensation Fawzi George Sauod, also known as ‘the King’, will show off muscle, power, technique and skill to win the bragging right as the best puller in Ghana.

The president mentioned that, Ghc10,000 has been allocated for Pullers who wins a medal.

Mr. Osei Asibey hinted that, Ghana Arm-wrestling, currently ranked second in Africa would commence its league in the country, the first to be on the continent.

GNA