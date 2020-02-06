news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 6, GNA - Benvindo Innocencio, Head Coach of Angola has congratulated defending champions, Morocco on their massive win over his side yesterday in the ongoing 2020 Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune.

Hosts Morocco posted a convincing 4-0 victory with two goals from Acharaf Mohammed Saoud, and a goal each from Mohammed Jaoud and Hamza Bouyouzan to set up a final meeting with Egypt on Friday.

The Atlas Lions picked Africa’s second ticket and would be making a third consecutive appearance at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania this year in September.

After the match, the coach of Angola said, although his charges did their best to qualify to the finals, they were unable to defeat a Moroccan side who were strong on the day.

Innocencio wished the hosts well in their final game on Friday.

He said “we did our best but we were unable to beat them. Our target was to qualify to the finals but unfortunately, it has slipped through our fingers”.

He stressed that, his team has now set sight on qualifying to the global showpiece and a win against a Libyan side who lost 5-2 to Egypt in the first game of the day will grant them passage to the final party.

GNA