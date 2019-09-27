news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Nana Yaw Amponsah, a Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential hopeful has said, he will establish a sponsorship, branding and marketing team for Women’s Football when given the nod.

The GFA delegates would go to the polls on Friday, October 25 to elect their president and members of the Executive Council, and the young and dynamic football administrator as part of his plans, has targeted women’s football as one of the key areas to attract more sponsorships.

As captured in his 16 paged manifesto which tackles and give solutions to issues confronting football in the country, the Phar Rangers President explained that he would encourage investment into the women's league and also grant each female Premier League team at least one vote at Congress.

The smart and intelligent Division One club chairman, who is an expert in Commercial Aspects of Sports, Sports and Ethics, Sports Governance, is willing to collaborate with Women's Rights Groups and the Gender Ministry to promote the women’s game.

He would also introduce the Women's Schools and Colleges Special Tournament.

On the national front, he would construct an ultra-modern National Teams Training Centre to serve as a training base for all national teams and establish an ultra-modern sports medical center within the training facility.

He plans to implement “One League Centre One Ambulance” policy through effective fixture scheduling and establish a Football Museum to preserve our rich football history and culture to serve as a learning center/library to generate revenue for the GFA.

Nana Amponsah also plans to establish a Football Educational Center in collaboration with the Football Business Academy (FBA) to offer training and education to football administrators and industry players.

He said when elected he would acquire equipment to construct and renovate Training Pitches of clubs at reduced costs to boost the industry.

GNA