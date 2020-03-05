news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA - William Amponsah, Ghanaian long-distance runner and winner of the 2019 Kwahu Easter Marathon, has set sight on breaking the world half-marathon record later this year.

The men's half marathon world record stands at 58: 01 minutes set by Geoffery Kamworor at the Copenhagen Half Marathon.

Amponsah whose half-marathon best stands at 1:4:38 set at the 2019 Millennium Marathon, believes he would set a new record in 2020 and break the existing record.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Amponsah "I'm am working hard for the year and am looking at setting a new milestone in the half marathon and with God on my side I hope I can achieve that". the 20-year old said.

Amponsah is expected to compete in two international marathon later in the year as well as the annual Kwahu Easter Marathon set for April 11, 2020.

Commenting on the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon, Amponsah said, the nature of the marathon makes it one of the best in the country adding that to race on the mountain was also a difficult task.

He said he was discussing with his team on his participation and would be ready for any form of challenge this year.

"I heard this year event would be great and am gearing up for it. I understand a lot of foreigners would come and i am ready to compete with them to show how good I am," he stated.

Amponsah earlier in the year smashed two records in the 10,000 meters and 5,000 metres at the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) games.

GNA