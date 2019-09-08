news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA - Long distance runner, William Amponsah, has set a new record in the annual Millennium Marathon after running an impressive 1:04:38 to win the competition on Saturday morning in Accra.



Amponsah popularly known as ‘Bones’ a former student of Swedru School of Business(swesbus) and the golden boy from Agona Swedru Daakye Runners Club, has therefore set a new record in the competition.

The record is almost three minutes away from the world record set by Kenyan Abraham Kiptum in 2018 when he made 58:18 to win the Valencia Half Marathon last year.

Previous records of the Marathon stood at 1:05:25 by Ishmael Arthur his teammate 1:05:25, who placed third this year.

The Millenium Marathon is the third to be won by the 20-year-old, won the 42-km Kwahu Easter Marathon with a time of 2:29:16 in April this year as well as the Swedru Akwambo Festival Marathon a month ago.

Amponsah after his impressive victory in the 21km race, said, ''I'm so excited especially after defeating the Kenyans who were very tough and I was very impressed with the time i clocked.

"It is my first time running the race and happy to grab the second victory of the year after winning the very difficult Kwaku Marathon,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Azure Elizabeth, toppled all in the women's category after recorded an impressive time of 1: 22: 28 to win the race for the second successive time.

