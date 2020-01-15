news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - Mr. George K. Amoako - Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has been appointed as the chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



In a newly constituted management team, Mr. Amoako would be assisted by Mr. Akwasi Agyemang​-​Vice Chairman, with Jones Alhassan Abu​-​Member, Sammy Kuffuor, and Fred Pappoe​-​Member as members.

The team is expected to manage the day to day administration of the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifier.

GNA