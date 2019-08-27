news, story, article

(William Dodzi Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat, Morocco)



Rabat, Aug. 27, GNA - Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah missed a bronze medal in the finals of the Men’s 100 Meters Athletics Finals at the Prince Moulay Abdella Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, in the 2019 African Games.

Amoah, made a time of 10:11 to place fourth, whilst his compatriot Sean Sarfo-Antwi made 10:18 to place fifth in the competition.

Both athletes made it into the finals after hectics heats, but were denied medals by Raymond Ekevwo (Nigeria), Arthur Cisse (Cote D Ivoire) and Etsekiri Esse (Nigeria) placed first, second and third respectively.

Ekevwo made 9:96, whilst Cisse made 9:97, with Esse making 10:03.

In an interview, both athletes expressed disappointment over the outcome of the race and promised to prepare well for the relays and the 200 meters.

“We came here for medals and we shall do our best to win a medal by the end of the competition” Amoah and Antwi said in a joint interview with the GNA Sports.

