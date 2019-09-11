news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Christian Amoah has won three gold medals in the 89kg category at the African Junior Weightlifting Championship in Kampala, Uganda.



Amoah, who was the sole lifter for Ghana in the category won gold medals in both Snatch and Clean and Jerk, before crowning it with the gold medal in the overall category.

The gold medalist, recently won three bronze medals in the just ended African Games and one of Ghana's Olympians went to the coach without a coach following financial challenges but defied the odds to make Ghana proud.

He expressed appreciation to the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) for supporting his career and called for support the team ahead of the Olympic Games since they have the chance of excelling at the global event.

Amoah is expected back home on Thursday, September 13.

GNA