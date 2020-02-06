news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA - Ghanaian Professional boxer Patrick Allotey has been suspended for six months by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

This suspension follows Allotey's appearance before the GBA Disciplinary Committee last Wednesday, following his misconduct at the Accra Sports Stadium, when he was spotted in a video punching a football fan.

A statement signed by Mr.Peter Zwennes, President of GBA said, '' 'Following the hearing the GBA which found you liable on your plea and has imposed a six months suspension of your professional

boxing license at the appropriate sanction.

The suspension takes effect from today 6th day of February.

"The GBA will notify the sanctioning bodies about this development and you are to comply accordingly,'' the statement said.

In other developments, Allotey was interrogated by the Police last week but was granted bail with the case set for court in the next coming days.

GNA