Accra, Jan. 28, GNA - Patrick Allotey - World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight champion has apologised for his conduct at the Accra Sports Stadium, last Sunday during the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Allotey, who was seen in a video that went viral, punching a fan in the face after a disagreement at the Stadium.

The fan sustained a deep cut on the corner of his left eye following the few punches delivered on his face by the professional boxer.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Allotey said, he was sincerely sorry for the incident and promised never to repeat the unprofessional conduct again.

“I will like to apologize to Ghanaians for the unfortunate incident. I admit I misconducted myself.

“I should not have used my hands. It was serious misconduct from me. I should have controlled my self-knowing my profession bars me from engaging in such acts.

“I want to assure my fans that it would never happen again. I am sorry,” he added.

Meanwhile the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) would soon meet over the conduct of the boxer, which is obviously against the rules of the profession.

Allotey, is likely to face sanctions which may be a minimum of one year ban, as well as revocation of his license.

The victim has also lodged a case with the Odorkor Police Station in Accra.

