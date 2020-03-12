news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it is closely monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus around the world and particularly in Africa.



A statement from the GFA said “as espoused by His Excellency the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, we each have a responsibility to ensure Ghana is safe.

It said the President assured the country that Government was taking steps to handle any adverse impacts the outbreak could have on the country.

It said the GFA has therefore decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions as they continue to liaise with Government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

It added that, the GFA has also taken notice of the statement from the Confederation of African Football on the virus as well.

“The GFA will continue to support government efforts by appealing to all participants of football, media and the general public to report suspected cases to nearby health centres and hospitals or call hotlines 0558439868/0509497700 for prompt action as directed by Government.

GNA