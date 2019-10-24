news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah/Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - After the successful elections of the Executive Council (Exco) election of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), King Faisal's Alhaji Karim Grusah and Hearts of Oak's Frederick Moore were part of the notable names who missed out on the Exco seat.

The 2019 GFA Exco elections was held on Thursday at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

After the football delegates have successfully elected their new 12 members unto the Exco, GNA sports brings to you some notable names that missed out on serving on the Executive Council.

At the Division One League side, Alhaji Karim Grusah , the bank roller of King Faisal Football Club failed to book a ticket out of the three slots given to the Division One Clubs.

The veteran football administrator amassed nine votes from the delegates but it wasn't enough for him to secure a place after falling behind Ransford Abbey (26), Mark Addo (25) and Anim Samuel (19).

However in the new women's slot on theExco, Madam Rosalind Amoh and Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare were the household names that failed to advance after losing out to owner of Fabulous Ladies, Habiba Atta Forson who won with eight votes.

At the Premier League Executive Council, Accra Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Frederick Moore missed out as well as former Exco member Albert Commey giving room to Anthony Aubyn ,Nana Oduro Sarfo, Fredrick Acheampong ,George Amoako and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

The GFA Presidential Election will be held on Friday, October 25 with six candidates vying for the top job

GNA