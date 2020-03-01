news, story, article

Accra, March 1, GNA - Algeria picked the highest slots in Boxing from Africa for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, at the just-ended Africa Olympic Games qualifier in Dakar, Senegal.



A total of 33 available slots, with 22 for the MEN and 11 for women, saw Algeria grabbed seven slots - the highest from the continent for the Olympic Games.

Algeria is followed by Morocco with six slots, Cameroon and Zambia picked three slots each with Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique and Tunisia picking two slots each.

Bostwana, Egypt, DR Congo, Mauritius, Namibia and Uganda had a slot each.

However, boxers who failed to qualify for the games in Tokyo would be presented with another opportunity to qualify by participating in the another championship fixed for Paris, France, from May 13-20,

GNA