Accra, Jan. 28, GNA - The Akotoku Boxing Production And Management has signed two crack professional boxers, Light Heavyweight Mohammed Ali and Yusif Seidu as part of their efforts to develop world champions for Ghana.



The signing ceremony which took place on Monday January 27, saw the boxers appending their signature to a three year deal and promised to work hard to win laurels for themselves and Ghana.

Mr. Elvis Robertson Public Relations Officer of Akotoku Boxing Productions and Management who represented the Chief Executive Officer said they had a lucrative package for the boxers to tour Australia and possibly engage in some fights in the United States of America (USA) and in Europe.

He hinted that the Akotoku Boxing Productions and Management was going to work with Penalosa Boxing Academy in Sydney, Australia to promote the boxers.

According to Mr. Robertson, there would be exchange programmes between Ghana and Australia to bring out the best of boxers from the two nations.

Both Ali and Seidu performed well as amateurs in the Black Bomber senior and junior teams, with over 40 bouts each.

