By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, March 04, GNA - Charles Kwablan Akonnor, Head Coach of the Black Stars has said midfielder Andre Dede Ayew will maintain his role as the substantive captain of the side.

Coach Akonnor said this to local media in Accra in his first interaction with the press since he took over the team in January this year.

Andre Ayew was named Captain of the team in the run-up to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, after Asamoah Gyan was stripped of that role by former coach Kwesi Appiah under controversial circumstances.

Akonnor noted that he had no problem with the team's captain but would only seek to add two more deputies to him.

"We have a captain in the name of Dede Ayew period! Considering the fact that we have to put in a second captain and a third captain, I would discuss it with the players, I would wait when they get here. We have the names already but it is important that we discuss it with them and then my technical team," he said.

Akonnor announced his maiden Black Stars call-ups at the press conference.

He would open his career with the Black Stars in a doubleheader against Sudan later in the month.

Ayew however would be leading the team as Ghana hosts Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 27 and then play the reserve fixture on March 30 in Omdurman.

CK Akonnor's maiden Black Stars squad below:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)

DEFENDERS: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

MIDFIELDERS: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England).

FORWARDS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars).

