By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Global Afrobeat and Ghana’s superstar, Nana Richard Abiona, popularly known as Fuse ODG has composed a song entitled ‘Fuse Bundle’ for AirtelTigo’s ‘Fuse bundle' product.

The product is an all-in-one product that can be used to call all networks and browse the internet with no expiry.

The composition of the song is part of the Fuse Bundle Campaign to connect customers to both the functional and emotional traits of AirtelTigo brand.

Mr. Prince Acheampong, the Chief Finance Officer at AirtelTigo speaking at the event said: “our brand promise is to make life simple for customers and the Fuse Bundle which does not expire is another example of our commitment to that promise."

“We are excited about the collaboration with Fuse ODG," he added.

He said his unique artistry, which embodies the spirit of Ghana resonates with their brand and expressed the belief that music was medium that connects seamlessly, and their association with Fuse ODG was an exciting step in that direction.

He described Fuse ODG as an innovator, passionate creator and active influencer, who was helping young people realise their aspirations.

“His talent is truly immense and without a doubt one of the biggest music exports from the shores of West Africa to the world,” he said.

In an interview with Fuse ODG from his base in London expressed excitement at the opportunity to be part of the Fuse bundle campaign.

“I am very proud to be part of this campaign especially because it’s called the Fuse Bundle. Woow what a blessing, I am excited to see this partnership grow and for us to do more projects together,” Fuse ODG said.

He said that AirtelTigo was the first telecommunications company in Ghana, he has composed a song for, and this makes his love for the song memorable.

The audience were also entertained by a group of dancers lead by the renowned dancer Dance god Lloyd with the Fuse dance.

