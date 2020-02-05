news, story, article

By William D. Ezah - GNA Special Correspondent, Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Feb. 5, GNA - Mr. Mitchell Obi - President of Africa session of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), has said the continental body is gradually regaining its glory following the implementation of their strategic plan.

He said the strategic plan launched and adopted in Kenya three years ago had led to the fulfillment of the first level of their plans and was looking forward to the realization of the second phase in 2020.

Speaking at the 83rd AIPS Congress in Budapest, Hungary, he said the organisation of continental congress in Accra, as well as the implementation of the veterans on the podium awards held in Egypt last year, were enough credence to the work done so far.

Mr. Obi said the Accra Congress had re-energize their operations, adding that it had led to the organisation of the first ever Young Reporters Programme held in Africa.

He said Morroco which hosts the secretariat provided the needed resources for organisation of the programme.

Mr. Obi announced that, the next continual session would be hosted by Nigeria and extended invitation to all who want to be part.

