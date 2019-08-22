news, story, article

William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat, Morocco



Rabat, Aug. 22, GNA – The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa, - the continental umbrella body of all sports journalists has commenced operations at the newly refurbished office in the heart of Casablanca, Morocco.

The office fitted with a conference room, kitchen, a spacious reception, media center and space for the administrative works.

Speaking the first official ceremony on Wednesday, in Casablanca, Mr. Mitchell Obi, President of AIPS Africa expressed appreciation to the Sports Press Association of Morocco for the kind gesture and leading the acquisition and renovation of the office.

He said the office would henceforth be the operation center for the day to day administration of the Association adding that, it would also provide support and inspiration for the sports media in Africa.

“This office reflects the history of the Association as its first president was from Morocco, whilst my first election into the Executive Committee of AIPS, was conducted here,” he added.

According to Mr. Obi, the opening of the office was a great day of joy for the Association adding that, members across the continent were free to visit on any day.

He said the office would serve as a venue for organizing seminars and workshops for journalists across the continent in partnership with the host.

Mr. Obi tasked the Secretary-General Mr. William Ezah to frequent the office and prepare the place for hosting events and other activities of the AIPS Africa and congratulated the Vice President Morad Moutaouakkil for spearheading the project.

Mr. Badreddine Idrissi President of the Sports Press Association of Morocco said his put fit was always ready to offer support to the AIPS Africa.

He said, it was part of their responsibility to ensure that the office runs smoothly.

Mr. Idrissi announced that, Morocco would an awards ceremony for outstanding African journalists at the next AIPS Sports Media Awards.

GNA