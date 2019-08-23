news, story, article

By William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco



Rabat, Aug. 23, GNA – Team Ghana experienced bad fortunes on day five of the 2019 African Games, in Rabat, Morocco, with most athletes crushing on their way to the medal podium on Wednesday, at the various centers.

The national table tennis team, the Golden Loopers advanced to the next quarter finals stage of the competition after beating Madagascar but were eliminated by favourites Egypt as they lost all three sets to the north Africans.

Swimmer Abeiku Gyekye Jackson missed out of a medal after advancing to the finals of the 50 Meters Men’s Butterfly.

Jackson finished 24.5 in the finals, but it was not enough to win him any medal as Egypt continue with their dominance in the competition with Elaraby Abdelrahman winning the gold medal.

The story in Taekwondo was not different as Damalie Selasi lost 23-3 to Khezami Yassine of Tunisia in the 63kg categories in the prelims, whilst Betel Casimir of Chad also defeated Addo Benson 17-9 in the quarter finals of the 58kg category.

In boxing, Omar Abdul Wahid defeated Bin Khayr Adbulbasit of Lybia 4-1, in the Men’s 63kg Lightweight division, whilst Hamout Mohamed of Morocco brushed aside Samuel Addo Yaw of Ghana with a 4-0 defeat in the 57kg Featherweight Division, with with Abbubakar Kwesi losing 5-0 to Tabi Sofiane of Algeria in the 75kg Middleweight division.

