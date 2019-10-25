news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. George Afriyie, a Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful pulled out of the race in the third round of voting to pave way for Mr. Kurt Okraku to be crowned new president of the GFA.



According to Mr. Afriyie, a former Vice President of the GFA, Ghana football was the winner, adding that the industry was his priority than his personal aspirations.

“This elections has no loser or winner but Ghana football is the winner. I am a team player and a unifier and this is the time to concede and allow my brother Mr Kurt to be announced winner".

The GFA elective Congress, which had gone through two rounds already saw Mr Afriyie pulling 43 votes in the second round compared to 40 in the first round, with Mr Kurt Okraku getting 59 votes from the second round and 44 in the first round.

The second round saw third aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah getting 16 votes, as compared to 27 in the first round of voting.

GNA