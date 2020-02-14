news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 14, GNA - African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism (AOTST) and Proball International (UK), Organisers of Hearts Of Oak vs Asante Kotoko independence day match in the United Kingdom, have cautioned supporters over unknown travel agencies who will in their interest try to secretly lure fans to London.



The Organisers said, AOTST was the only accredited agency, which has a binding contract with Proball International UK to facilitate the hospitality aspect of the match.

A statement signed by Franklina Fenuku, Sectary of AOTST stated that, "AOTST holds the exclusivity of match ticketing, hotel, flight reservations of the match and no other company has the capacity or access".

“We therefore wish to state that, anyone who deals with any travel agency aside AOTST, does so at their own risk", the statement added.

The organisers also cautioned travel agencies trying to lure fans under pretext of facilitating their travel to UK for the purpose of the match.

According to the statement, the deadline for the match and hospitality package application was 8:00 PM on February 18, 2020.

The historic game would be held on March 7, 2020, at the Barnet Stadium in London.

GNA