news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - The second batch of athletes representing Ghana at the 12th edition of the African Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco from 19th August to September 1, are billed to depart Ghana on Friday, August 16.

The disciplines making up the second batch includes; Boxing, Fencing, Cycling, Karate-Do, Badminton, Table Tennis and Athletics.

According to the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC), who have been tasked to oversee to all international events and chaired by Professor Peter Twumasi, everything regarding flight arrangements from Ghana to Morocco, busing of athletes to games village, hotels and training have been sorted out already without any hitches.

He noted that, though team Ghana would be leaving in batches, each discipline would get there days before their competitions start, which would afford athletes some rest ahead of their respective games.

“The first batch comprising of male U20 football team, Beach volley and Judo, have left already as the second batch would leave on Friday.

“The third batch comprising of Weightlifting, Taekwondo and Swimming would depart on 18th August, with the last batch making up of Tennis players leaving Ghana on 21st August 2019”.

In total Ghana is presenting a total of 14 sporting disciplines of medal hopefuls.

GNA