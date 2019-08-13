news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug.13 GNA - Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Chairman of the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC), has said the Government will reward gold medalists at this year’s African Games with $2000 and $3000 for single and team sports respectively.

Professor Twumasi, who made this known in an interview with GNA Sports said, though the best reward a nation could give to its athletes was to wear the national colors, it was important to also give a token in appreciation of their hard work.

“A budget was sent to the Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and it has been approved, with a bonus structure for the individual or single sports as well as the team sports like the football, baton and the rest.

“It has been approved that any athlete who wins gold in the single sports would earn $3000, with silver and bronze medalist getting $2000 and $1000 respectively.

“With the team sports, each member of the team would be rewarded with $2000 for winning gold, with silver and bronze medal winners getting $1500 and $1000 respectively”.

