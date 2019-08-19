news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Ghana's table tennis player, Derek Abrefa, has been appointed captain and flag bearer for Team Ghana at this year's African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Abrefa, is Ghana's highest ranked table tennis player in the world, having represented the country in various international tournaments and also won numerous medals for the nation over the past years.

Ghana would participate in 14 disciplines namely football, boxing, athletics, weightlifting, beach Volleyball, Badminton, Cycling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Karate, Fencing and Swimming.

The 27-year-old athlete, in an interview with after receiving the appointment said ''I regard it a privilege to be appointed as the general team captain for team Ghana in the ongoing African Games.

''I thank the Sports ministry and team leaders for their trust in me to lead Team Ghana. I do my best to build unity among all the players and I believe Team Ghana will come out successfully and victorious'', said the bronze medalist at the previous African Games held in Brazzaville, Congo.

The games are expected to kick start on Monday with the official opening ceremony set for the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

Ghana will be looking to bag more medals at this year's games having won 17 medals at the previous African Games.

