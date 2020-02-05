news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) is knocking on the doors of Ghana to host the 2020 edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship scheduled to take place later in the year.



This comes in the wake after South Africa lost the rights to host due to administrative lapses to host a successful event.

In a release issued and signed by the Secretary General of AFA, Julien Boumsong, he mentioned that Ghana was one of the countries they were considering as possible hosts for the continental event.

The statement added that “We wish to entreat our members to continue with their various preparations as we look for a next host for the event. We do not intend to break the chain of the annual event therefore we will work around the clock to announce a new host as soon as possible.”

It would be recalled that the Ghana Armwestling Federation (GAF) led by Charles Osei Asibey hosted one of the finest championship on the continent in 2018 which was applauded by the World Armwrestling Federation and likened to a mini world Championship.

After the historic event, Ghana is being considered for a possible host of the World meet therefore it is not surprising that the country is once again being considered to host this year’s championship.

The board of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation will soon meet to consider the decision to host after consultations with the Ministry of Youth & Sports, National Sports Authority and other partners.

The Africa Armwrestling Championship is a continental Armwrestling event that parades the best on one stage for continental honours. Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana and Mali hosted the 2016, 2017, 2018 and the 2019 editions.

GNA