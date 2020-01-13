news, story, article

Dormaa-Ahenkro, Jan 13, GNA - Caretaker Coach of Aduana Stars FC, Warrant Officer (WO) Paul Tandoh, has attributed the team's promising start in the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana premier league season after recording three straight wins to good "working tactics".

"It's tactics. The team's philosophy is working. Tactically, the players are following and playing to instructions and what I have told them to do," he said.

He said the players, however, allowed complacency to set in the second part of the game because 'they felt they were up and everything was on course, which made them concede a goal from King Faisal.

Coach Tandoh was speaking in a post-match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He stated that even though they won by 2-1, they lost the game, because the result was not good for Aduana, adding that they never wanted to concede a goal at home in the first 10 matches.

"We will go back and work to psyche the boys up for the next game against Techiman Eleven Wonders. Hopefully, there's no doubt that we can only promise three points, he assured.

