By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 15, GNA - Visiting Bechem United fought from behind to register a 2-2 draw game against struggling King Faisal in a match day four fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Wednesday.

It was Faisal who shot into the lead in the 30th minute courtesy Kwame Peprah, who unleashed a long-range shot to beat goalie Prince Asempa, after the visitors’ defenders were caught ball watching in a swift counter-attack.

Prince Adu fetched the equalizer for Bechem United three minutes later to set the stage for an interesting encounter.

Faisal, languishing at the bottom of the league having lost all their first three matches, stepped up their game to score the second goal in the 36th minute.

The homers mounted series of attacks to increase the tally, but poor shooting upfront was their bane.

Bechem United accepted the challenge and would go all out to equalize with a beautiful second goal from Adu in the 79th minute.

The goal-poacher ghosted past the Faisal defence in a goal-mouth melee to slot the ball home for a well-deserved point by the visitors.

