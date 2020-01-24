news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 24, GNA - Embattled King Faisal Babies have reignited their push for a possible escape from the relegation zone of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), with the signing-on of two midfield dynamos - Daniel Nii Adjei and Mike Akuffo.

The two former Asante Kotoko players, perhaps, come on board with the needed experience key to saving the Kumasi-based club from a possible relegation this season.

No midfield duo currently in the League, in terms of experience and versatility, come close to those versatile midfielders, and their inclusion in the Faisal squad is seen by many as the beginning of good things to come.

For Nii Adjei, his stints with multiple CAF Champions League winners, T.P. Mazembe, had helped to develop him into a more mature player – and his physical presence in the squad would definitely pose serious challenges to any opposing side.

Alhaji Grunsah’s Faisal, find themselves in the 17th position of the eighteen-club league on two points - after five weeks of action.

It is one of their worst starts to the GPL, and for a club which just returned from relegation, a lot ought to be done in order to save the situation.

Mr. Awal Mohammed, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Faisal, told the GNA Sports in Kumasi, that the coming of the two midfielders would boost the ego and confidence of the relatively young team.

They are expected to bring diversity to the squad, which, hitherto, had been dependent on 17-year old Charles Adu-Gyamfi, Frimpong Boateng and Latif Mohammed.

“We are likely to feature the two midfield players in our impending matches as the technical team is satisfied with their output since joining the club,” the Faisal PRO noted.

Faisal would take on Elmina Sharks in a match day six fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, over the weekend - an encounter the Management had dubbed “Time for Recovery”.

