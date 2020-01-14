news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has appointed a five-member to embark on a review of National Teams.



Mr. Mark Addo - Vice President of the GFA would chair the Committee.

Mr. Kudjo Fianoo would act as Vice Chairman with Habiba Atta Forson, Prof Joseph Mintah and Linford Asamoah as members.

The Committee which has been given a three-month mandate is tasked to present a paper on the structure, membership and functions of the technical teams of all national teams.

The National Team’s review Committee will also advise the GFA on the possible emoluments and rewards for players and technical team members.

Aside its other functions, the Committee would also make recommendations on the payments to be made to the management committees of all national teams and prepare a Code of Conduct for players, technical teams and management committee members for all national teams.

GNA