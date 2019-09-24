news, story, article

By Opesika Puplampu, GNA



Sege, Sept. 24, GNA - The Ada West District Chief Executive is embarking on a multi discipline sports progrpamme to unearth talents as well as a vent for the youth to spend energies in a safe and competitive environment Dubbed "The Sports League," it is being organized by the District Sports Committee with girl's netball league as the opener.



Mr. Adzoteye Lawerh Akrofi (DCE) told the Ghana News Agency that his outfit realised that most of the youth especially the girls were very clever, talented and active but did not have a platform to spend their youthful energy.

He said he was wholly sponsoring for now with the hope that others would come on board to offer support.

"You see, before you ask someone for help, you have to start something on your own and that is why I have to sponsor it with my own fund. Moreover, some of the youth especially the students especially, the females are very good in the netball, football, and other sporting events. So it made us realised that if we support them, they can go far, "he told the GNA

The DCE asked them to take the games serious since sports and exercise were medicine for the brain.

He said looking at the potential, district could even produce a full national netball team.

The DCE revealed that he funded the surgery on one of the best shooters in the district and now she is back to fitness and playing in the netball league.

The DCE said by 24th November 2019, the grand finale should come on and awards will be given to all the deserving.

The Organizer for the Federation of Netball in the District Mr. Etsi Alex, mentioned one of the teams 'Genius Stars Academy' as one of the best teams that could even make up a National Netball Team for Ghana in the near future.

Football league will kick off on Sunday 29th Spetember 2019 as all other sporting activities would be held on weekends because of the academical calendar.

GNA